Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US to share millions of Covid-19 shots with Latin America, Africa and Asia
world news

US to share millions of Covid-19 shots with Latin America, Africa and Asia

Of the 55 million remaining doses, some 41 million would be shared through COVAX, the White House said, with approximately 14 million going to Latin America and the Caribbean, some 16 million to Asia, and roughly 10 million to Africa.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 10:59 PM IST
The US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, June 21, 2021. (Bloomberg)

In a bid to fulfill their commitment towards global Covid-19, the White House on Monday announced the plan to share more than 50 million US coronavirus vaccine doses, out of which 75% of the doses will primarily go to Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and Africa. The global distribution will be carried out under the COVAX international vaccine-sharing programme.

The global aid plan fulfills US President Joe Biden's commitment to share 80 million US-made vaccines with countries around the world.

The White House in its statement said: "As we continue to fight the Covidd-19 pandemic at home and work to end the pandemic worldwide, President Biden has promised that the United States will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world," the White House said in a statement.

Of the 55 million remaining doses, some 41 million would be shared through COVAX, the White House said, with approximately 14 million going to Latin America and the Caribbean, some 16 million to Asia, and roughly 10 million to Africa.

The other 25%, or roughly 14 million doses, would be shared with "regional priorities," including Colombia, Argentina, Iraq, Ukraine, the West Bank and Gaza.

"For all of these doses, those most at risk, such as health care workers, should be prioritized, based on national vaccine plans," the White House said.

As greater numbers of people get vaccinated in the United States, the Biden administration has turned its focus increasingly to shipping vaccines abroad. International partners are eager to get even more.

The Biden-Harris Administration will not use its vaccines to secure favours from other countries, the White House asserted.

The White House said, in addition to sharing doses from its own vaccine supply, the Biden-Harris Administration is also committed to working with US manufacturers to produce more vaccines to share with the world.

To that end, ahead of the G7, Biden announced that the US will purchase half a billion Pfizer doses and donate them to 92 low- and lower middle-income countries and members of the African Union.

Earlier this month, Biden had laid out his priorities for the first 25 million doses from that pledge.

Here is how the US is sharing vaccines globally:

Through COVAX, the US shares approximately 14 million shots with the Latin America and the Caribbean which includes nations like Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Haiti, and other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, Dominican Republic, Panama, and Costa Rica.

In Asia, the US shares approximately 16 million shots. This includes nations like India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Bhutan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, Cambodia, and the Pacific Islands.

With Africa under COVAX, the US shares approximately 10 million shots and the recipient countries will be selected in coordination with the African Union.

The US also is also sharing Covid-19 vaccines directly with at least 30 other countries like Colombia, Argentina, Haiti, other CARICOM countries, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Cabo Verde, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Tunisia, Oman, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Georgia, Moldova, Bosnia

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states white house official covax joe biden coronavirus pandemic
TRENDING NEWS

Dog comforts sister who hates car rides, their pics are smile inducing

Brothers from San Francisco cover over 800-meter-long highline, set record

Man glides around Times Square on drone. Viral video sparks several reactions

Did you notice the lizard in this pic of a rose? Netizens find it adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP