US top diplomat Antony Blinken stranded: Boeing plane breaks down on Davos trip

US top diplomat Antony Blinken's Boeing plane broke down on Davos trip leaving him stranded, Bloomberg reported, owing to which the Secretary of State was unable to fly home as scheduled due to a critical error with his aircraft. Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, during a conversation session on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. (Bloomberg)

Why did Antony Blinken's plane break down?

The incident happened when Antony Blinken flew from Davos on helicopters and boarded the modified Boeing 737. He was then informed that the aircraft had been deemed unsafe to fly as an oxygen leak detected previously could not be remedied, the report claimed.

How will Antony Blinken fly to US?

The report added, “A smaller jet was being flown to Zurich from Brussels to ferry home the top US diplomat, while many of his aides and members of the press pool had to travel to Washington commercially.”

Similar incident happened with Justin Trudeau in September

Last September, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau got stuck in India after a Group of 20 summit in New Delhi after a mechanical fault with his plane as well.

What Antony Blinken said at Davos on Israel-Hamas war?

The US Secretary of State, at the World Economic Forum, earlier called for the need for a “pathway to a Palestinian state” saying that Israel would not “get genuine security absent that.”

If Israel can be brought into the fold of the Middle East, the region would be coming together to isolate Iran, which he called “the biggest concern in terms of security,” as well as its proxies, he said, adding, “The problem is getting from here to there, and of course, it requires very difficult, challenging decisions. It requires a mindset that is open to that perspective."

What Antony Blinken said on Russia-Ukraine war at Davos?

Antony Blinken met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at Davos. When asked on whether Jewish lives matter more than Palestinian lives, he responded, “No, period.” But on ceasefire in Ukraine, he said, "I don't see it. We are always open to it, attentive to it, because more than anyone else the Ukrainian people want this. But there has to be a willingness on the part of Russia to engage, to negotiate in good faith, based on the basic principles that have been challenged by its aggression -- territorial integrity, sovereignty, independence.