US Vice President Kamala Harris lists her 'biggest failure' since taking office

It’s going to be a year since Kamala Harris took over the Vice President of the United States. During this time, she has made numerous trips to other countries to boost America’s ties. But now, she has talked about her “biggest failure” since becoming the Vice President.

In an interview with CBS News, Harris talked about a number of issues, including her “biggest accomplishment”. The clips of the pre-recorded interview from CBS News’ ‘Face the Nation’, which will air on Sunday, was posted on Twitter.

In one of the clips, host Margaret Brennan asks Harris: "What do you think, as you come to the end of this first year, what do you think your biggest failure has been at this point?"

The US Vice President replies: "To not get out of (Washington) DC more."

"I mean, and I actually mean that sincerely for a number of reasons," Harris further said. "You know, I, we, the president and I came in, you know, Covid had already started. It was, the pandemic had started. And when we came in, we really couldn’t travel.

"You know, a large part of the relationship that he and I have built has been being in this, you know, together in the same office for hours on end, doing Zooms or whatever because we couldn’t get out of DC, and on issues that are about fighting for anything from voting rights to child care, to one of the issues that I care deeply about, maternal health,” Harris was quoted as saying.

She also talked about her “biggest accomplishment”: Inspiring children.

Harris is currently spending the holidays in Los Angeles and was tested for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) following her close contact earlier this week with an aide who later tested positive. Harris tested negative Wednesday, but her office said she will be tested again on Monday.

Harris is fully vaccinated, has received a booster Covid-19 vaccine dose and is regularly tested under White House Covid-19 protocols.

A few weeks ago, reports in American media said that Harris is getting sidelined in the Joe Bide administration. The first woman vice president of the United States is struggling to find her place in the White House due to strained relations with the members of President Biden’s team, reported news agency AFP.

The reports were based on exits of her chief spokesperson Symone Sanders and communications director Ashley Etienne.

After taking over the Oval Office in January, Biden asked Harris to become a champion of voting rights even as the passage of any such legislation in Congress remains a remote prospect. She has been handed over the job of resolving the migration crisis at the southern border, an issue that several of Biden’s predecessors have failed to address.