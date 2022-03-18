US vows to increase cost on Russia until Putin ends war on Ukraine

The United States has vowed more punitive measures against Russia "till the time it does not end the war on Ukraine". US Secretary of State Antony Blinken - in his latest remarks - has said: “We will continue to increase the costs on Russia until it ends this war of choice.” He also added that they will continue to provide life-saving aid to the Ukrainian people." This also comes ahead of US President Joe Biden's call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As US and China continue to clash over what has been claimed as Beijing's support to Russia, Joe Biden will speak to Xi Jinping on a telephone call to discuss the Moscow-Ukraine war. Biden is set to warn his Chinese counterpart that they will impose costs if China backs Russia.

Read more: Amid US warning, China refuses to supply aircraft parts to Russia as war enters day 21

According to a White House statement, the conversation is a part of “ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication” between the two countries. “The two leaders will discuss managing the competition between our countries as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern,” the statement further said. This is the first conversation between the two leaders since November.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese official Yang Jiechi held a meeting in Rome where the US warned China of ‘significant consequences' if they keep supporting Russia's assaults on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, as Russia continues its onslaught in Ukraine for the fourth straight week, several people have been killed and many have fled the war-torn country. A US citizen who had been caring for his partner in a Ukrainian hospital was also killed in Russia's attack. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had confirmed the death of the national on Thursday.

Also read: US President Joe Biden set to call China’s Xi