Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US waives in-person visa interviews in a bid to cut wait times
world news

US waives in-person visa interviews in a bid to cut wait times

The consular officers will now be temporarily authorised to waive in-person interviews for nearly a dozen visa categories, including Persons in Specialty Occupations (H1B visas), visas for students, temporary agricultural and non-agricultural workers, student exchange visitors, as well as athletes, artists and entertainers.
The US state department has extended indefinitely the authorisation to waive the in-person interview for applicants renewing a visa in the same visa class within 48 months of the prior visa’s expiration.(Representational Image)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 04:15 AM IST
Agencies | , Washington

The United States will allow its consular officers to waive in-person interviews for H1B and other certain non-immigrant visa applicants through next year to help reduce visa wait times, the state department said on Thursday.

The H1B is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

“The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in profound reductions in the department’s visa processing capacity,” it said in a statement. “As global travel rebounds, we are taking these temporary steps to further our commitment to safely and efficiently reduce visa wait times while maintaining national security as our priority.”

The consular officers will now be temporarily authorised to waive in-person interviews for nearly a dozen visa categories, including Persons in Specialty Occupations (H1B visas), visas for students, temporary agricultural and non-agricultural workers, student exchange visitors, as well as athletes, artists and entertainers.

RELATED STORIES

The state department also said it has extended indefinitely the authorisation to waive the in-person interview for applicants renewing a visa in the same visa class within 48 months of the prior visa’s expiration.

US state department in March 2020 had suspended all routine visa services in most countries due to the pandemic. While the services have been reinstated with a limited capacity and on a priority basis, months-long wait times for certain visa appointments persist due to a massive backlog. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states us state department us visa
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
National Consumer Rights Day 2021
Merry Christmas
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP