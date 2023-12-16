US warns North Korea's Kim Jong Un against nuclear attacks: ‘Will be met with…’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters |
Dec 16, 2023 08:37 PM IST

The second U.S.-Republic of Korea Nuclear Consultative Group convened in Washington on Friday.

The United States has warned North Korea that any nuclear attack against the nation or its allies is unacceptable and will result in the end of the Kim regime, a joint US-South Korean statement said on Saturday.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.(AFP)

"The U.S. side reiterated that any nuclear attack by the DPRK against the ROK will be met with a swift, overwhelming, and decisive response," the statement said.

