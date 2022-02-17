US warns of a 'false' pretext by Russia to invade Ukraine any moment

Even as Russia on Wednesday announced it has pulled back its troops from Ukraine's border after build-up of tensions between both the countries, the White House has warned about Moscow launching a fabricated pretext to invade Kyiv at any momemt.

Addressing a press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the window for a Russian invasion of Ukraine remains open, warning that a fabricated pretext for an incursion could include reports like the one about mass graves in the Donbas region, reported news agency ANI citing CNN.

"We are in the window where we believe an attack could begin at any time," said Psaki, as she asserted that the US was not taking Russian claims of de-escalation at face value.

"There's what Russia says and what Russia does," Psaki said. Russian troops "remain amassed in a threatening way on the border."

When reporters asked what a "meaningful de-escalation" would look like, Psaki said it will be known when it happens, without mentioning any specifics. She noted the US was seeking a "verifiable reduction of troops on the border with Ukraine" but not laying out metrics.

As she warned about the Russian invasion, Psaki said "everyone should keep eyes open" for fake videos or reports emerging on Russian media.

Meanwhile, contradicting Moscow's insistence of a pullback, Estonia warned about a growing Russian military presence at Ukraine's borders, adding battle groups were moving ahead of a likely attack to occupy “key terrain.”

Western nations have been skeptical of Russia's claims of withdrawing troops from Ukraine's borders as they urge their citizens to leave Kyiv amid a looming attack by Russia. Moscow, however, has denied any plans to invade.

