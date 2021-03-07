Home / World News / US will do what’s necessary to defend itself after attack in Iraq: Defense secretary Lloyd Austin Lloyd Austin
world news

US will do what’s necessary to defend itself after attack in Iraq: Defense secretary Lloyd Austin Lloyd Austin

Speaking on ABC's "This Week" program, Defense secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States is urging Iraq to quickly investigate the incident at the base located in western Anbar province and determine who was responsible. U.S. officials have said the incident fit the profile of a strike by Iran-backed militia.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin answers questions during his confirmation before the Senate Armed Services Committee on January 19, 2021.(REUTERS)

The United States will do what it sees as necessary to defend its interests after a rocket attack last week against Iraq's Ain al-Sada airbase, which hosts American, coalition and Iraqi forces, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday.

Speaking on ABC's "This Week" program, Austin said the United States is urging Iraq to quickly investigate the incident at the base located in western Anbar province and determine who was responsible. U.S. officials have said the incident fit the profile of a strike by Iran-backed militia.

"We'll strike, if that's what we think we need to do, at a time and place of our own choosing. We demand the right to protect our troops," Austin said.

Asked if Iran had been given a message that U.S. retaliation would not constitute an escalation, Austin said that Iran is fully capable of assessing the strike and U.S activities.

"What they should draw from this, again, is that we're going to defend our troops and our response will be thoughtful. It will be appropriate," Austin said. "We would hope that they would choose to do the right things."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Fauci upbeat on vaccinations for US teens by autumn, younger children next year

Britain will do all it can to secure permanent release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe: PM

Swiss agree to outlaw facial coverings in 'burqa ban' vote

Report says Japan planning to send armed forces to East China Sea

There were no reports of injuries among U.S. service personnel after the attack but an American civilian contractor died after suffering a "cardiac episode" while sheltering from the rockets, the Pentagon said.

Iraqi officials said 10 rockets landed at the base but the Pentagon was more guarded, saying there were 10 "impacts." It said the rockets appeared to have been fired from multiple sites east of the base, which also was targeted last year by a ballistic missile attack directly from Iran.

U.S. forces carried out air strikes against facilities at a border control point in Syria used by Iranian-backed militias including Kata'ib Hezbollah and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada in February.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP