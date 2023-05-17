US woman, 77, marries herself in celebration of ‘self-love’

A 77-year-old woman in the United States married herself to celebrate “love for herself” after hosting an unusual wedding ceremony at her retirement house. The emotional and symbolic wedding took place on May 13 with neighbours, friends and family present at the O'Bannon Terrace Retirement Community in Goshen, Ohio, News outlet Today reported.

The decorations included a two-tiered white cake with red roses on top, as well as heart-shaped cookies and finger sandwiches in the shape of wedding bells.(REUTERS)

Dorothy "Dottie" Fideli said she was “nervous” but “excited” ahead of the big day. “This is something new for me,” she told NBC affiliate KCEN. "It's emotional for me, because this is something I've always wanted."

Fideli got married in a brief courthouse ceremony in 1965.“I wore a black dress, so I was doomed before I got started,” she jokingly told Today. Nine years later the couple parted ways.

Fideli added that she always wished she could have had a “big wedding”, but had thought it was “too late” for her.

Fideli said she got the inspiration to marry herself from her neighbour, who witnessed a lady do something similar on a talk show.

After Fideli decided to go ahead with the unique marriage, Donna Pennington, Fideli's daughter, helped her in finding a dress, prepared meals for the occasion, and even adorned the community area of the retirement home with a balloon arch and other items.

“She goes, 'Oh, Mom, yeah, let's go do it. I'll go get your dress, I'll get you everything',” Fideli told Today.

"I was nervous, but then I was really happy," she said, describing her feelings on the day.

“Love, love is the most important thing in this world, and if you love God and love yourself, this world will be a field of roses,” Fideli said, adding that she hopes her story inspires others to find their own self-love.

