Usha Vance recalls meeting with Modi, says children put him in ‘grandfather category’

United States Second Lady Usha Vance talked about her experience of visiting India and meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She shared this at the US-India Strategic Partnership forum in Washington DC. Vance recalled that meeting with PM Modi was a “very special moment” and said that her children put him in the grandfather category. US Second lady Usha Vance said that her kids met PM Narendra Modi and hugged him, PM also gave her five year old son a birthday present. (AFP file)

Stating that the children loved PM Modi, she said that her kids were sleep deprived, and when "they saw an Indian man with a white beard and white hair, they just put him in the grandfather category immediately.”

Vance also termed her visit to India as a “trip of lifetime,” and added that it was her children's first visit to India. She said that her kids met PM Modi in Paris and hugged him. Also PM cemented his status by giving her five year old son a birthday present. Talking about the Prime Minister, she said that he was “very kind and generous” to the kids and that the talks between him and Vice President JD Vance were very “productive”.

Vance also noted that though her children grew up knowing so much about India’s food, relationship with grandparents and friends, they never had the chance to see it. So it was “just mind blowing from their perspective,” she added.

Further, when they were at the Prime Minister's residence, her son Ewan was just taken by the entire cart of mangoes that was available for him to eat, and he announced to the Prime Minister that he thought he could maybe live there and started making his plans. Vance shared that her eldest son, Ewan, was particularly captivated by the temple sculptures, while her middle child, Vivek, was thrilled to see elephants, camels, and peacocks. Her daughter's favourite moment was a ride in an auto-rickshaw.

During the visit, the children had several playful moments with PM, from exploring the lawns to seeing bird feeders at PM’s residence. PM Modi also presented the three children with peacock feathers.

(With ANI Inputs)