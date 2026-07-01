Vance Earned Up to $7.4 Million Last Year, Mostly From Book Royalties

President Trump’s earnings in 2025 dwarfed Vance’s income. The president made more than $1 billion on cryptocurrency deals alone, according

Vance continues to rake in money from his bestselling memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” and from investments in a range of assets including real estate and exchange-traded funds, according to the federal filing released Tuesday.

Vice President JD Vance made as much as $7.4 million last year from book royalties, investments and his venture-capital firm, according to his latest financial disclosure report.

Vice President JD Vance made as much as $7.4 million last year from book royalties, investments and his venture-capital firm, according to his latest financial disclosure report.

PREMIUM Vice President JD Vance

Vance continues to rake in money from his bestselling memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” and from investments in a range of assets including real estate and exchange-traded funds, according to the federal filing released Tuesday.

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President Trump’s earnings in 2025 dwarfed Vance’s income. The president made more than $1 billion on cryptocurrency deals alone, according to his disclosure. Vance’s report was 17 pages, compared with Trump’s 927-page report.

A majority of Vance’s earnings came from his 2016 book, an examination of poverty and other struggles in working-class America. He earned between $1 million and $5 million in royalties last year, according to his disclosure. The book was turned into a 2020 movie of the same name.

In 2024, Vance made between $212,000 and $1.3 million, according to a previous disclosure.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

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Vance is a multimillionaire who owns several homes and invests in assets including real estate and cryptocurrency. He reported between $250,000 and $500,000 in bitcoin assets and up to $50,000 in rental income from property in Washington, D.C. He bought into multiple ETFs and portfolios, spending as much as $2.6 million.

Vance didn’t report a salary from his venture-capital firm, Narya Capital Management, but received a promissory note from the fund that earned him up to $1 million in income last year, according to his filing. He sold a stake worth as much as $250,000 in a seed fund tied to AOL co-founder Steve Case.

Vice presidents earn an annual salary of $235,100. Vance is set to earn a salary of $292,300 this year under an executive order from Trump.

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Write to Alyssa Lukpat at alyssa.lukpat@wsj.com