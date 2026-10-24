Tsunami warning for Vanuatu canceled after 7.2 magnitude earthquake

An earthquake of 7.2 magnitude off Vanuatu triggered a tsunami warning on October 24. Vanuatu authorities have now canceled this warning.

A view of Vanuatu. Image used for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre had said “Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters... hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 KM of the earthquake epicenter.”

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The statement from the Hawaii-based monitor came after the shallow tremors in the waters around the island nation of Vanuatu. The National Weather Service's tsunami warning system noted that there was no threat to the US or Canada.

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“NO tsunami, NO danger from a recent earthquake. Duty Scientists analyzed the event at 6:31pm AKDT Oct 23: M7.2 near Vanuatu,” they wrote on X.

What to know of Vanuatu earthquake

The epicenter of the earthquake was around 200 kilometers or 124 miles north-west of Vanuatu's Port-Olry, as per USGS. While the magnitude was initially said to be 7.2, the USGS later changed the magnitude of the tremor to 6.9. It also reported a second quake of magnitude 6.3 nearby.

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{{^usCountry}} A map of the area was also shared online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A map of the area was also shared online. {{/usCountry}}

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The weather page further added “hazardous tsunami waves are possible within 200 miles of the epicenter, posing a tsunami threat to Vanuatu.”

Earthquakes are relatively common in Vanuatu, which is a low-lying archipelago straddling the tectonic Ring of Fire. This is an arc of seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

No tsunami threat to the Philippines, Chile

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There is no tsunami threat to either The Philippines or Chile due to the Vanuatu earthquake.

The local monitor in Philippines noted “ADVISORY: NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO THE PHILIPPINES. Tsunami Information No.1. Date and Time: 24 Oct 2026 - 10:31 AM. Magnitude = 7.2. Depth = 010 kilometers. Location = 13.8°S, 165.7°E - Vanuatu”.

Authorities in Chile said “the characteristics of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake located 247 kilometers northwest of Luganville, Vanuatu, DO NOT meet the necessary conditions to generate a tsunami on the coasts of Chile.”

While Vanuatu authorities had initially asked people to move to higher ground, they later canceled the tsunami alert.

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“At 01:31 pm local time today 24 October 2026, an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 was located at 14.1146 degrees south, 165.73 Degrees East which is about 220 km Northwest from Luganville, Santo. Hazardous tsunami waves are expected along all coastal areas of Vanuatu. The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) advises people throughout all coastal areas of Vanuatu to evacuate from coastal areas and to higher grounds. People are advised to listen to all Radio Outlets, and the local television,” they had initially said.

A subsequent post read “At 01:31 PM local time on 24th October 2026, an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 and depth 10 kilometers was located at 14.0080 degrees south, 165.5262 degrees east. This is approximately 126 kilometers Northwest of Santo. Based on latest available sea level and observational data, THERE IS NO LONGER TSUNAMI THREAT FROM THIS EARTHQUAKE to the Vanuatu coastal areas.”

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(With AFP inputs)