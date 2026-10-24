Central Tibetan administration calls for free communication after earthquake

A day after an earthquake struck Tibet, the Dharamshala-based Tibetan government-in-exile, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), has called on the Chinese government to ensure transparency and free communication. A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Drachen County in Nagchu region of Tibet, at around 10.33 pm on October 22. (HT File)

The government-in-exile, while expressing concern, has also requested governments and the international community to urge the Chinese government to ensure transparency and unrestricted humanitarian access to the affected region.

They have called on the Chinese government to intensify the search-and-rescue operations and provide medical care, emergency shelter and essential supplies to vulnerable residents.

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Drachen County in Nagchu region of Tibet, at around 10.33 pm on October 22. According to figures released by the Chinese authorities, at least 16 people have died and 76 have been injured.

The CTA urged the Chinese government to publish timely, accurate information on casualties, damage, and relief operations, and allow affected people to communicate freely with their families and the outside world.

“Allow bereaved families to conduct funerals, prayers, and other religious rites in accordance with Tibetan Buddhist customs, without interference. Permit international humanitarian organisations and independent observers to assess damage and urgent needs, ensuring fair, needs-based relief distribution,” CTA urged.

The government-in-exile in its statement said, preliminary reports from credible sources received late on the night of 22 October indicate severe destruction in Zasip, Marru, and Gangchen in Drachen County.

“The reports indicate that at least 20 people have lost their lives and the authorities are restricting Tibetan volunteers’ access to provide humanitarian assistance. Although initial concerns about the structural safety of a nearby dam have reportedly eased, a thorough assessment is still needed. The full extent of the disaster remains unknown,” it said.