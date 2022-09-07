Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Meet Vedant Patel: 1st Indian-American to hold US state department's briefing

Meet Vedant Patel: 1st Indian-American to hold US state department's briefing

world news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 05:50 PM IST

Vedant Patel News: Vedant Patel served as an Assistant Press Secretary and Spokesperson for President Biden in The White House.

Vedant Patel News: Vedant Patel is the first Indian-American to hold US state department's briefing.(Twitter)
ByHT News Desk

Indian-American Vedant Patel created history by becoming the first Indian-American to hold the daily US State Department briefing. Vedant Patel is the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State.

Here are 5 points on Indian-American Vedant Patel:

1. Born in Gujarat, Vedant Patel (33) graduated from the University of California, Riverside.

2. Vedant Patel served as an Assistant Press Secretary and Spokesperson for President Biden in The White House.

3. Vedant Patel earlier served as the spokesperson on the Presidential Inaugural Committee and held communications positions on the Biden Campaign.

4. Vedant Patel had also worked as Communications Director to Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Communications Director to Congressman Mike Honda.

5. With State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on vacation, Vedant Patel made his debut at the briefing room in the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP