Venezuela earthquake LIVE: 235 killed in twin monster quakes, thousands still missing
Venezuela earthquake death toll LIVE: While the official fatality count stands at 235, the death toll and tally of injured in Venezuela are expected to rise, with thousands still reported missing after the 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes struck on Wednesday evening.
Venezuela earthquake LIVE updates: The death toll and number of injured in Venezuela are expected to rise, with thousands still reported missing after the 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes struck on Wednesday evening. The quakes were among the strongest recorded in Venezuela in more than a century and were felt across the region. ...Read More
Rescuers in Venezuela have been digging through collapsed buildings since Thursday with teams rushing to northern regions devastated by the two powerful earthquakes that officials said has so far left around 235 people dead and injured at least 4,300.
"Unfortunately we have received around 235 patients who arrive without vital signs or die when they arrive at our health facilities," health minister Carlos Alvarado told state media Thursday.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 26 Jun 2026 09:28:14 am
Venezuela earthquake LIVE: Magnitude, depth of twin earthquakes
Venezuela earthquake LIVE: According to the US Geological Survey (USGS) the first earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.2, hit west of Moron on the Caribbean coast, about 170 kilometers (105 miles) west of Caracas at 03:34:33.
It had a depth of 22 kilometers (about 14 miles).
Just a minute later, USGS reported a second 7.5 magnitude earthquake, with a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6 miles) and an epicenter 16 kilometers (10 miles) southwest of Moron.
- Fri, 26 Jun 2026 09:24:04 am
Venezuela earthquake LIVE: Twin quakes that struck country an event known as ‘doublet’
Venezuela earthquake LIVE updates: The two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela's northern coast on Wednesday evening (local time), killing at least 235, were an event known as a "doublet."
Doublet earthquakes happen when a pair of similar-sized quakes hit close in location and time, according to the US Geological Survey. On Wednesday evening, a 7.2 magnitude quake hit first, followed by a magnitude 7.5 just 39 seconds later.
The deadly one-two punch toppled buildings in Venezuela's capital, Caracas and beyond. Some 1,500 people were injured and thousands were reported missing. The coastal region of La Guaira, which is north of Caracas, experienced some of the heaviest damage and casualties, officials said.
(via AP)
- Fri, 26 Jun 2026 09:19:05 am
Venezuela earthquake LIVE updates: Starlink services free till July 25 for those impacted by quake
Venezuela earthquake LIVE updates: Billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink said it is providing free service through July 25 to new and existing customers for those impacted by earthquakes in Venezuela.
- Fri, 26 Jun 2026 08:54:04 am
Venezuela earthquake LIVE: Rescue teams redirected to worst-hit La Guaira
Venezuela earthquake LIVE: Venezuelan authorities said rescue teams were being redirected from other parts of the country to worst-hit La Guaira, a region that has faced major natural disasters before, including the 1999 mudslide that killed thousands in one of Venezuela's deadliest disasters.
Acting President Delcy Rodríguez appealed to businesses on Thursday to provide heavy construction equipment for rescue operations.
"We hope to rescue as many living people as possible," Associated Press quoted as saying Rodríguez, who referred to La Guaira as a "disaster zone".
She said the first rescue teams from the Dominican Republic were expected to land soon, with more assistance from other countries arriving in the coming hours.
- Fri, 26 Jun 2026 08:49:58 am
Venezuela earthquake LIVE: Injured pulled out covered in blood, dust in dramatic rescue scenes
Venezuela earthquake LIVE: Thousands are still missing in Venezuela the death toll stands at 235 after the two mega quakes of Magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 hit the country on Wednesday evening. Buildings were evacuated as far away as Brazil's Amazon region.
As authorities responded to the devastation, the US Treasury on Thursday waived some sanctions until October 23 to allow transactions linked to earthquake relief efforts in Venezuela that would otherwise have been prohibited.
Across northern Venezuela, frightened residents rushed into the streets and searched through debris for missing relatives and survivors.
The injured were pulled from the rubble covered in dust and blood, including children and animals. Venezuelan state television showed dramatic rescue scenes, including a woman trapped under a concrete slab, with only her barefoot visible before rescue workers managed to pull her out alive. However, few government search teams were seen outside Caracas.
- Fri, 26 Jun 2026 08:40:26 am
Venezuela earthquake death toll LIVE: 235 killed in twin monster quakes
Venezuela earthquake LIVE updates: Rescuers in Venezuela have been digging through collapsed buildings since Thursday with teams rushing to northern regions devastated by Wednesday's two powerful earthquakes that officials said has so far left around 235 people dead and injured at least 4,300.
"Unfortunately we have received around 235 patients who arrive without vital signs or die when they arrive at our health facilities," health minister Carlos Alvarado told state media Thursday.