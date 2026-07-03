Venezuelan President loses cool on question over earthquake response: ‘Narratives from propaganda laboratories’

Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez on Thursday mounted a forceful defence of her government’s response to last week’s devastating earthquakes, rejecting accusations that authorities reacted too slowly and dismissing criticism over the handling of rescue operations. Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodríguez speaks during a press conference addressing the government's response to the back-to-back earthquakes in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Pedro Mattey)

Speaking at a press conference for foreign journalists in Caracas while wearing a black ribbon in mourning, US-backed President Rodríguez pushed back against reports that residents in some of the worst-hit areas were largely left to fend for themselves in the crucial early hours after the disaster, saying that the criticism was based on a false premise.

She claimed that criticism of the response was driven by “narratives manufactured in propaganda laboratories” rather than facts on the ground.

“Your perception has a lot to do with narratives that were manufactured in propaganda laboratories,” she said, news agency AP reported.

According to Rodríguez, government records would show that authorities acted quickly and decisively after the earthquakes.

“These are claims that, in my opinion, respond more to a narrative than to reality,” she said. “Anyone who wishes to audit what actually happened is welcome to do so, because all of those orders are in writing, and so are the verbal orders I gave for the security deployment.”

'Insensitive to victims' She also condemned attempts to politicise the disaster, describing such efforts as insensitive to victims and their families.

“It is miserable. It is miserable, heartless, and inconsiderate toward a people experiencing anguish, suffering, and pain to create that kind of chaos,” Rodríguez said.

Earlier in the briefing, she said: “We did not wait one day, two days or three days. We activated immediately.”