After deadly earthquakes, floods devastate Venezuela; scary videos emerge
Local media reported that the Chabasquencito River and several nearby streams burst their banks after more than eight hours of heavy rainfall.
Days after twin earthquakes devastated large parts of Venezuela, severe flooding has struck the municipality of Monseñor José Vicente de Unda in Portuguesa state. Hours of intense rainfall caused rivers and streams to overflow, inundating homes, businesses and public infrastructure. The number of affected residents remains unclear.
The flooding comes as Venezuela continues rescue and recovery operations following the powerful earthquakes that struck on June 24. Emergency responders remain deployed across the country, where thousands of people are still missing, and many families remain displaced.
Read more: Who was Yimvert Berroteran? Rising Venezuelan football star, 18, dies after earthquake strikes youth tournament
Heavy rain causes rivers to overflow
Local media reported that the Chabasquencito River and several nearby streams burst their banks after more than eight hours of heavy rainfall. Floodwaters swept through residential and commercial areas, carrying mud and debris into streets.
Videos shared on social media showed muddy water rushing through streets and entering buildings and damaging structures.
Disaster response expands in the country post aftershocks
As fresh tremors shook nerves on Sunday, worries grew that the window for locating survivors was dwindling. Emergency responders battled to navigate chaotic highways congested by desperate civilian rescue operations in northern Venezuela, devastated by the earthquake.
Delcy Rodriguez, the acting president of Venezuela, made broadcast comments on Sunday afternoon. She said that search-and-rescue operations were ongoing and would continue. “We recovered people alive today. Therefore, the rescue operations will not be suspended.”
Rodríguez also declared that schools nationwide would remain closed for an additional week. She said that 75% of La Guaira, the most devastated state, now had electricity, 68% had a water supply, and 90% had road connectivity.
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Death toll rises
Jorge Rodríguez, the head of Venezuela's National Assembly, reported on Sunday that 1,450 people had died as a result of the earthquakes, 3,150 had been injured, and 12,721 had been evacuated.
He said that 774 buildings have been damaged or destroyed, with 585 suffering damage or partial collapse and 189 fully collapsing. He declared, "We are in critical hours, crucial hours."
The New York Times reported that La Guaira processes over 750 bodies every day, and roughly 50 forensic experts travel daily from Caracas to assist with the operation.
There were 150 unclaimed dead at the Caracas morgue, 130 of which were still unidentified, the New York Times reported.
According to the two doctors at the Caracas mortuary, the facility has been providing free cremations to impacted families, and if the death toll keeps rising, officials have not ruled out the usage of mass graves.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More