‘Very brave’: Royal family member praises Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for decision to walk away from The Firm

A member of the Royal Family has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “very brave,” referring to them standing up for their beliefs and quitting The Firm. Harry and Meghan walked away from The Firm two years after their marriage in 2018. They went to Canada and later moved to California. ‘The Firm’ is an informal title for the British royal family and the institutions associated with it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The latest remarks were made by Sarah Ferguson, 63, who divorced Prince Andrew in 1996. “The thing is – and I’m really adamant about this – is that anyone that is out there really trailblazing for their own beliefs, and it doesn’t matter where you’re from or who you are, you trailblaze for what you believe … That’s very brave,” Sarah said during an appearance on Australian morning programme Sunrise.

“I would never be one to make a comment on any other member of the royal family or anybody who does that. I just find anyone that stands very tall about their own beliefs is very brave, whoever it is,” she added.

Ferguson was promoting her new book – ‘A Most Intriguing Lady’ – when she made the comments. Her book is a Sunday Times bestseller. Her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are said to share a close bond with their cousin Harry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harry is, at present, entangled in a lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers. He alleged that the newspaper group used illegal phone hacking to publish various stories about him between 1996 and 2011. Last week, Harry’s 55-page witness statement was released. He said in the statement that in his opinion, the state of the press and government in England was “at rock bottom,” according to The Sunday Times. A source close to the palace has now revealed to the news outlet that King Charles was distressed about Harry’s continued acquisitions against his royal kin, and “sad and bewildered” by the legal actions his son launched against the British newspaper group.

“The King brings Harry up every time I see him. I don’t think we’ve moved past sad and bewildered, but there’s a bit more frustration at his behaviour because it just keeps going,” the source reportedly said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}