Video: 3 British royal guards collapse in front of Prince William at 30 degrees

Three British royal guards collapsed in front of Prince Williams during the Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade, ahead of King Charles III's birthday celebrations next Saturday, as temperatures reached 30°C (86F), marking the hottest day of the year so far in the UK.

A member of royal gaurds collapsed due to scorching heat in London. (Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Video shared by Reuters showed different instances where the soldiers fainted while taking part in the parade. The guards could be seen being carried on stretchers after falling to the ground.

Prince William acknowledged the "difficult conditions" in a tweet as he praised them for "doing a really good job".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Conducting the Colonel's Review of the King's Birthday Parade today. The hard work and preparation that goes into an event like this is a credit to all involved, especially in today’s conditions,” William tweeted.

It comes as the UK Health Security Agency issued a hot weather alert for much of south England and the Midlands, reported the BBC. Firefighters tackled a wildfire which broke out south of Inverness in the Daviot area, with local residents advised to keep windows and doors closed because of smoke. By contrast, a weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for the whole of Wales over the weekend.

Forecast suggests higher-than-average heat

This summer in the UK is expected to be hotter than normal, though temperatures aren’t forecast to break last year’s record-setting level yet, reported Bloomberg.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Early signs suggest higher-than-average heat is likely to occur in the UK and across southern Europe for the rest of the month and the beginning of July, according to climate scientists from the Met Office.