Video: Russian military plane crashes into building in Siberia, 2 pilots die
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 04:46 PM IST
Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev said the plane crashed into a two-storey house in the city.
Reuters |
A Russian military plane crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday, the region's governor said.
In a post on Telegram, Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev said the plane crashed into a two-storey house in the city. He said he was on site, and had no information about casualties.
It was the second such incident in six days. Last Monday, a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter plane crashed into an apartment block in the southern city of Yeysk, near Ukraine, and at least 15 people were killed.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.