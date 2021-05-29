Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Vietnam detects hybrid of B.1.617 and UK Covid-19 variant
world news

Vietnam detects hybrid of B.1.617 and UK Covid-19 variant

Vietnam health minister Nguyen Thanh Long said on Saturday the country has detected a new variant of the coronavirus, which is a mix of the Indian and UK Covid-19 variants
Reuters | , Hanoi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 10:14 AM IST
Vietnam health minister Nguyen Thanh Long said on Saturday the country has detected a new variant of the coronavirus, which is a mix of the Indian and UK Covid-19 variants. REUTERS/Thanh Hue/File Photo(REUTERS)

Vietnam health minister Nguyen Thanh Long said on Saturday the country has detected a new variant of the coronavirus, which is a mix of the Indian and UK Covid-19 variants and spreads quickly by air, online newspaper VnExpress reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vietnam coronavirus mutation
TRENDING NEWS

Fiona the hippo plays around with mommy, netizens think it’s aww-dorable

Can you solve this math puzzle involving watermelons?

Little girl gets a puppy as a birthday present, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Doggo joins a wedding couple in their dance, video is beyond adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP