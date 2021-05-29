Vietnam detects hybrid of B.1.617 and UK Covid-19 variant
Vietnam health minister Nguyen Thanh Long said on Saturday the country has detected a new variant of the coronavirus, which is a mix of the Indian and UK Covid-19 variants
Reuters | , Hanoi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 10:14 AM IST
Vietnam health minister Nguyen Thanh Long said on Saturday the country has detected a new variant of the coronavirus, which is a mix of the Indian and UK Covid-19 variants and spreads quickly by air, online newspaper VnExpress reported.
Topics