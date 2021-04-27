Home / World News / Vietnam province reports Covid-19 case tied to visitors from India
world news

Vietnam province reports Covid-19 case tied to visitors from India

Four of the Indian visitors were confirmed to be infected with the virus, the local government reported. Provincial officials on Monday tested nine locals who had close contact with the group. Eight tested negative.
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 10:35 AM IST
A woman wearing a protective mask drives past a banner promoting prevention against Covid-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam.(Reuters)

A hotel worker in the northern province of Yen Bai tested positive for Covid-19 after contact with 11 quarantined visitors from India, the provincial department of health said in a website statement.

The worker was the first reported domestic virus case since March 25 as the government warned of possible new outbreaks tied to visitors from abroad.

Four of the Indian visitors were confirmed to be infected with the virus, the local government reported. Provincial officials on Monday tested nine locals who had close contact with the group. Eight tested negative.

Vietnam’s health ministry ordered a makeshift hospital set up in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho amid concerns of the virus spreading to Vietnam from Cambodia, according to the ministry’s website.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

A hotel worker in the northern province of Yen Bai tested positive for Covid-19 after contact with 11 quarantined visitors from India, the provincial department of health said in a website statement.

The worker was the first reported domestic virus case since March 25 as the government warned of possible new outbreaks tied to visitors from abroad.

Four of the Indian visitors were confirmed to be infected with the virus, the local government reported. Provincial officials on Monday tested nine locals who had close contact with the group. Eight tested negative.

Vietnam’s health ministry ordered a makeshift hospital set up in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho amid concerns of the virus spreading to Vietnam from Cambodia, according to the ministry’s website.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vietnam coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP