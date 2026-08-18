Violent Israeli settlers want to provoke a Palestinian uprising

THE HILLS south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank tell the story of a creeping annexation. Winding dirt tracks leading to Palestinian villages are blocked by rocks and piles of earth, cutting off access from olive groves and fields. Israeli settlers have planted vines in neat rows, erected fences festooned with flags and brought in herds of goats. They patrol the area with new Ranger utility vehicles and assault rifles given to them by the Israeli government.

Their stated

Chart 1

Events over the past week show how much leeway settlers are granted. Tel Talpiot, the latest and northernmost outpost in the Shiloh settlement bloc, was set up with a few tents and a caravan earlier this year on a hill overlooking three Palestinian villages. On August 9th a group from Tel Talpiot occupied the courtyards of homes on the outskirts of the village of Qusra, setting up a makeshift shelter, terrorising the families and forcing them to hole up inside. IDF soldiers sent to “prevent friction” joined the siege-laying settlers in prayer, rather than dislodging them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The tactic, common in the West Bank, often succeeds at forcing Palestinian villagers to flee their homes, allowing the settlers to take over the surrounding land. This time was different for several reasons. The residents of Qusra, who had previously experienced similar attacks, were quick to publicise the latest one online and attract international attention. One of the besieged homes is owned by an American citizen. Mike Huckabee, the American ambassador, who usually supports the settlers, posted on social media that it was his embassy’s “request to remove the Israeli terrorists”.

Three days into the siege, the IDF belatedly replaced the unit in Qusra with a more disciplined infantry battalion. It tried to remove the settlers and evict the Tel Talpiot outpost. This was only partly successful, as the settlers brought in reinforcements who tussled with the soldiers and remained in the area. “It was an embarrassing incident,” said one officer. “The settlers forced us to play cat-and-mouse, and we lost.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The IDF announced the homes were in a “closed military zone”. It forced the families to remain blockaded in their homes and prevented activists from coming to their aid and media from visiting. “We are besieged, the army is not allowing us to leave our house,” said Qusai Abu Ridi, one of the residents. But he was adamant that they would continue to protect their property.

That makes Qusra, despite everything, a rare case of Palestinian residents managing to hold on to their homes. Yet the incident is also part of a fresh escalation over the past month, as settlers have tried to grab as much land as they can before the election in October, which might return a government less supportive of their cause. On July 24th a group of armed settlers arrived in the village of Tel on what they claimed was a “hike.” Four Palestinians and two Israelis ended up killed. In response the IDF deployed more troops and imposed closures on Palestinian towns, including Nablus, one of the largest cities in the West Bank.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The IDF claims to be enforcing order in the area. But it has overseen a steep rise in the number of attacks on Palestinians. In the first six months of 2026, according to Israel’s security agency, the Shin Bet, 660 “nationalistic” attacks took place in the West Bank, up from 405 in the same period last year. Overall, more than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed in clashes with the IDF and settlers since the Hamas attack of October 7th.

Chart 2

The events in Qusra highlight the IDF’s disinclination to prevent the settlers’ attempts to chase out Palestinians. Senior officers, both serving and retired, blame a breakdown in discipline and the presence of settlers within the IDF’s ranks. But ultimately they hold members of the Israeli government responsible.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While the IDF’s high command has publicly condemned the attacks in Qusra, Binyamin Netanyahu, the prime minister, has remained silent. On August 14th Israel Katz, the defence minister, said that enforcing the law on settlers in the West Bank would, from now on, be the responsibility of the Israeli police and not the IDF. Since the police lack personnel in the West Bank and are under the control of the far-right national-security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, himself a settler, they are unlikely to enforce the law in the area.

Israel deploys vast forces and intelligence resources in the West Bank to protect half a million settlers. In theory, the IDF is obliged to protect Palestinians, too. But soldiers will only do this if their political masters expressly direct them to. That is unlikely to happen under Mr Netanyahu, who needs the support of settler-friendly far-right parties to have a chance of remaining in power after October 27th.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The West Bank may not have that much time. Security officials warn that the settlers are trying to provoke another intifada, a Palestinian uprising, that will force the IDF to enter the Palestinian cities in the West Bank. Such a clash would bring even more violence and misery to the West Bank’s embattled Palestinians. Even if Mr Netanyahu’s party were voted out, his successors may be forced to deal with a crisis of his making.