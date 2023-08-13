Vivek Ramaswamy breaks into Eminem rap at Iowa State Fair, audience remains numb

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy showcased his hidden talent by breaking into a live rap performance. The 38-year-old businessman, who has been gaining momentum in the polls, delivered a verse from Eminem's iconic 2002 hit song "Lose Yourself." US entrepreneur and 2024 Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy raps after doing a Fair Side Chat with Governor Kim Reynolds, at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, on August 12, 2023. (AFP)

An unprecedented campaign trail performance

Although the Iowa State Fair audience didn’t react much, Ramaswamy embraced the music and the moment. With a broad grin and a triumphant fist pump, he chanted, "Snap back to reality, ope there goes gravity," perfectly syncing with the beat. This impromptu performance marked the first time a 2024 GOP primary candidate had taken the stage with a live rap act.

Just moments earlier, during a "fair-side chat" event with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Ramaswamy had revealed that "Lose Yourself" was his preferred walk-out track at campaign events. He explained to Reynolds that the song's youthful and spirited nature resonated with his campaign. "It's like, young and scrappy," he commented. Reynolds responded, "I'm going to have to go look that up."

Ramaswamy's fusion of rap and politics doesn't stop at his Iowa State Fair performance. Last month, he appeared on Fox News and rapped about his libertarian beliefs. He emphasized his dedication to the United States and individual liberties with lines like "My name's Vivek / It rhymes with cake / It isn't about me, it's about thee / The United States is about liberty."

Back when he was an undergraduate student at Harvard University, he balanced his studies with a side gig as a libertarian-minded rap artist under the stage name "Da Vek." The candidate's love for Eminem's "Lose Yourself" is no secret; he frequently performed the song at Harvard open-mic nights.

Ramaswamy's affinity for the song stems from its message resonating with his own journey. He expressed how Eminem's story of rising from humble beginnings struck a chord with him, saying, “He’s growing up in the trailers, with a single mom, and he wants to make it. He feels like he’s going to use the moment to do it, he seizes it and then he makes it happen, and I thought it was a pretty cool story.”

During his time on stage, Ramaswamy spoke out against the suppression of free speech and dissent, branding them as significant threats to liberty. Regardless of where people stand on divisive issues like climate change and racial equity audits, Ramaswamy advocated for resolving these matters through open discussions and free speech in the public square. He labeled the climate change agenda as a "hoax."

Despite his unconventional approach, Ramaswamy's campaign has been gaining traction. In the GOP primary, he ranks third with 6.1% support. Ron DeSantis stands at 15.1%, while former President Donald Trump maintains a strong lead at 54.2%, according to the RealClearPolitics national average. Ramaswamy's unique campaign strategies, including his surprising rap performance, have set him apart from the competition.

