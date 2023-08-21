Vivek Ramaswamy would ‘turn down’ the offer to become VP- ‘I'm aiming to lead’

Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-origin Republican candidate, who is running for President stated that he would turn down an offer of becoming the Vice President of the United States of America. In an interview with Fox News, on Saturday, he clearly denied accepting the position if ever offered, as he wants to bring about an American Revolution that can only happen if he is the next president.

"Leading a revolution like Reagan did in 1980, that's what I'm aiming to lead in 2024."- Vivek Ramaswamy

“The reason why is that if this were about my quest for personal power, sure, that makes sense. But that's not what this is about. This is about reviving our missing national identity, reaching the next generation of Americans who are badly disaffected from politics. A crisis of national pride. It is my job to make sure that my two sons and their generation are once again proud to be citizens of this nation. I think we're already doing that in this campaign, bringing young people along in droves. I'm going to be best positioned to do that as the next president.”

“For me in November 2024, it's not even the destination. That is the start line. The real destination is January 2033,” he began.

"What do I want to tell the people of this country we accomplished? Above all, it's that the next generation is once again proud to be American, unapologetically so, reviving the dream of the American Revolution. And I'm only going to be able to do that if I'm the next president. Leading a revolution like Reagan did in 1980, that's what I'm aiming to lead in 2024," added Vivek.

While Donal Trump still holds the upper hand among Republican voters despite facing four indictments, Vivek has received increasing support among the GOP candidates, closing in on Florida Gov, Ron DeSantis.

Ahead of the first Republican debate set to be held on August 23, 2023, Vivek has been making steady rounds across the states gaining support for his ideology and eloquence.

Recently, a video of him campaigning at the Iowa State Fair last week went viral when a “pansexual” activist confronted him on his thoughts on LGBTQ. The video has received over 13 million views all over social media.

Being the youngest presidential candidate from the Republican Party, his support has been growing exponentially with many affirming he may receive the running mate spot if did not receive the party nomination.

However, determined to lead a ‘Reagan revolution’ he is determined to not accept a vice president offer, as he is “built” to lead.