Vladimir Putin approves? Wagner fighters arrive in Belarus, set up camp: Report

A large convoy of suspected Wagner fighters has arrived from Russia at a new camp in Belarus, BBC reported citing new satellite images. Dozens of vehicles entering the camp at Tsel- 103km from the capital Minsk- were seen in the images. This comes after an agreement was reached to end Wagner's mutiny against Russian president Vladimir Putin and the country's military. The agreement involved Part of the agreement involved Wagner troops agreeing to relocate to Belarus, it was reported.

Russian president Vladimir Putin(AFP)

Russian president Vladimir Putin had then offered Wagner fighters the choice of signing contracts directly with the Russian Defence Ministry, or going to Belarus with their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The latest images showed that Wagner has now begun to move personnel in large numbers in the area where previous satellite had shown about 300 tents.

Wagner-linked channels on Telegram posted footage to show the group's flags being lowered at its main training base at Molkino in Russia, the report claimed.

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko said Wagner "are currently in their camps" inside the country.

"If Belarus needs them, we will instantly call upon the Wagner private military company to defend the nation," Alexander Lukashenko said.

Long convoys of vehicles with Wagner flags have also been captured on video inside Russia heading towards Belarus. But it is unclear how many troops are relocating to Tsel. Although, Belarusian investigative journalism outlet Hayun estimated that a total of 100 units and about 600 people might have travelled to Tsel.

BBC reported that there were 31 large vehicles in the footage showing the convoy that arrived at Tsel.

