Vladimir Putin complained of ‘aching pains’ ahead of war room meetings: Report

Published on Oct 04, 2022 09:50 AM IST

Vladimir Putin Health: The report said that when Vladimir Putin held meetings with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko, he was in pain.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a ceremony.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Questions about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s health again began after a new report claimed that the premier is unwell. Putin's health is impacting major decisions he makes, a report in Sky News said.

Quoting, “General SVR” telegram channel, the report said that Vladimir Putin has been complaining about “aching pains” before important war room meetings. Kremlin has not responded to the reports.

(Putin) complained of aching pain in the abdominal cavity, which could not be quickly stopped, and he held the meeting leaning forward, trying to maintain a natural posture,” the report said.

The report also said that when the 69-year-old held meetings with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko, he was in pain.

Putin’s oncology is progressing and, despite adequate treatment lately, the pain is not always completely relieved. It must be understood that the deplorable state of the president’s physical and mental health affects the adoption of key decisions," the report said.

In a 37-minute speech on Friday, Vladimir Putin denounced the West and said that it had no right to speak of democracy.

“The dictatorship of the Western elites is directed against all societies, including the peoples of the Western countries themselves. This is a complete denial of humanity, the overthrow of faith and traditional values,” Putin had said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

vladimir putin russian president vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis ukraine ukraine war russia + 4 more
