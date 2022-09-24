Russian minister called Zelensky ‘b*****d’ before walking out of UN meet: Report

As Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov walked out of a United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Friday, the situation devolved with the minister calling Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky a “b*****d”, Independent reported.

Sergei Lavrov arrived at the meeting late, delivered his speech and left once as soon as it was done, Reuters reported.

"He has left the chamber, I'm not surprised, I don't think Mr Lavrov wants to hear the collective condemnation of this council", UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

As foreign ministers of the UNSC expressed growing frustration with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling out the recent nuclear threats made by President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov called the Ukrainian president a “b*****d”.

“Such outrages remain unpunished because the United States and their allies with the connivance of international human rights institutes have been covering up the crimes of the Kyiv regime based on the policy of ‘Zelensky might be a b*****d, but he’s our b*****d’,” the foreign minister said as per Independent.

“What’s particularly cynical here is the position of states that are pumping Ukraine full of weapons and training their soldiers. The goal is… to drag out the fighting as long as possible in spite of the victims and destruction in order to wear down and weaken Russia. The intentional fomenting of this conflict by the collective west remains unpunished," Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said in his speech to the council.

