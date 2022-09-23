Home / World News / Watch| ‘He has left': The moment Russian foreign minister walked out of UN meet

Watch| ‘He has left': The moment Russian foreign minister walked out of UN meet

world news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 01:10 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Sergei Lavrov arrived at the meeting late, Reuters reported, delivered his speech and left once as soon as it was done as the foreign minister refused to stay.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at the Security Council meeting on Ukraine.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov walked out of a United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine as the US and its allies were criticizing President Vladimir Putin over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Sergei Lavrov arrived at the meeting late, Reuters reported, delivered his speech and left once as soon as it was done as the foreign minister refused to stay.

"He has left the chamber, I'm not surprised, I don't think Mr Lavrov wants to hear the collective condemnation of this council", UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said as Russian foreign minister Sergei walking out of the meeting, Sky News reported.

Watch video here:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanded Russian President Vladimir Putin to be held to account saying, “The very international order we've gathered here to uphold is being shredded before our eyes.”

Vladimir Putin's announcement on partial mobilisation taken “to defend the motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity” has been viewed as an escalation by the West as the war amid the war in Ukraine.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

russia ukraine crisis sergei lavrov
