Home / World News / Russia's drafting exemptions from Putin's mobilisation call-up as men flee

Russia's drafting exemptions from Putin's mobilisation call-up as men flee

world news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 12:24 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Many Russians were seen fleeing borders and at airports to evade the draft.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Russia's defence ministry revealed a host of occupations that will be exempted from President Vladimir Putin's conscription call up which is aimed at boosting the country's war effort in Ukraine. IT workers, bankers and journalists working for state media will be exempted from the partial mobilisation as around 300,000 Russians face being called up as part of the drive.

Vladimir Putin's call for partial mobilisation of its 2 million-strong military reserves “to defend the motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity” has triggered panic amongst Russians.

“We are talking about partial mobilization, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience,” Putin had said.

Many Russians were seen fleeing borders and at airports to evade the draft.

Russia defence ministry said employers must compile a list of workers who meet the criteria and submit it to its enlistment offices.

The exclusions have been made to "ensure the work of specific high-tech industries, as well as Russia's financial system", the ministry said.

Putin's call is the country's first military mobilisation since World War Two.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia ukraine crisis ukraine ukraine war vladimir putin russian president vladimir putin + 3 more
russia ukraine crisis ukraine ukraine war vladimir putin russian president vladimir putin + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out