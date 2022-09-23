Home / World News / ‘Do the math, the Russian way’: Ukraine minister's query on mobilisation

‘Do the math, the Russian way’: Ukraine minister's query on mobilisation

world news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 12:28 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: “Mathematics the Russian way. The most popular math problem for Russian schoolchildren and their parents this fall,” the minister said.

Russia-Ukraine War: A volunteer trains in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: A volunteer trains in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

As Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation of its 2 million-strong military reserves amid Moscow's invasion of Ukriane, Ukraine's defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov raised a mathematical question for the Russians.

“Mathematics the Russian way. The most popular math problem for Russian schoolchildren and their parents this fall,” the minister said in a tweet asking how long will Russia's war against Ukraine lost if it continues until all of Moscow's mobilised troops are killed.

Read more: Many Russians flee to avoid Putin's military call-up for Ukraine war: 5 points

“Do the math. Think about it,” he added.

Announcing the move for a partial call-up Vladimir Putin said that the decision was taken “to defend the motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity”. The call-up has been seen as an escalation by the West with the US and other countries slamming Putin's move that comes at a time when Russia's invasion has faced severe setbacks in Ukraine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war + 3 more
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out