Vladimir Putin planning a coup in this country? US says ‘deeply concerned’

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called reports alleging that Russian President Vladimir Putin plotting a coup in Moldova "deeply concerning." The remarks came after Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that Vladimir Putin is planning to use foreign saboteurs to destroy Moldova's leadership and stop her nation from joining the European Union. Moldova has been an ally of Ukraine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The [Russian] plan included sabotage and militarily trained people disguised as civilians to carry out violent actions, attacks on government buildings and taking hostages," Maia Sandu said, adding, "Reports received from our Ukrainian partners indicate the locations and logistical aspects of organizing this subversive activity. The plan also envisages the use of foreigners for violent actions."

Read more: Saudi Arabia to send its 1st female astronaut to space this year: Details

Moldovan intelligence services also confirmed that Ukraine received a document which detailed Russia's alleged plot.

John Kirby said that while the United States has not verified the coup reports, he believes Vladimir Putin is capable of attempting such an act.

“Deeply concerning reports. We absolutely stand with the Moldovan government and Moldovan people. We haven't seen independent confirmation, but it's certainly a page right out of Putin's playbook,” John Kirby said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Russia rejected the accusation saying, “Such claims are completely unfounded and unsubstantiated” and blaming Ukraine for stirring tension between Russia and Moldova.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON