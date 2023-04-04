Home / World News / Vladimir Putin feared Hillary Clinton: Nancy Pelosi claims, then explains why

Vladimir Putin feared Hillary Clinton: Nancy Pelosi claims, then explains why

ByMallika Soni
Apr 04, 2023 08:55 AM IST

Vladimir Putin: Nancy Pelosi said on Hillary Clinton, “It was her clarity and position to [Putin] that made him turn around."

Russian President Vladimir Putin interfered in the 2016 presidential election because he was afraid of Hillary Clinton the "most," former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. Speaking at the Columbia School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA), Nancy Pelosi said on Hillary Clinton, “It was her clarity and position to [Putin] that made him turn around and ensure in an illegal way come out against her in her campaign.”

Hillary Clinton: Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is seen. (Reuters)
Hillary Clinton: Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is seen. (Reuters)

Read more: Donald Trump in New York for surrender as more Republicans back him: Updates

“Interference in our democracy by Vladimir Putin, because Hillary Clinton was the person he feared most in terms of his lack of democracy in Russia," Nancy Pelosi added. Following the 2016 presidential race, US intelligence found that Vladimir Putin had ordered an interference campaign to meddle in the election with the aim to damage Hillary Clinton's bid against Donald Trump.

The campaign included cyberattacks and hacking into the Democratic National Committee (DNC) server to obtain emails and documents. Hillary Clinton earlier served as secretary of state under former President Barack Obama. During her time at the state department, Hillary Clinton publicly criticized Vladimir Putin's reelection in 2011.

Read more: Donald Trump's new defense lawyer hiring ahead of arraignment for ‘firepower’

Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016. He has denied any interference on behalf of Russia in the election, saying in 2018 that he had "great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today."

“He just said it's not Russia. I will say this—I don't see any reason why it would be,” he added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
hillary clinton nancy pelosi vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis + 2 more
hillary clinton nancy pelosi vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out