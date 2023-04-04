Donald Trump's new defense lawyer hiring ahead of arraignment for ‘firepower’

Former US President Donald Trump hired a new defense attorney- Todd Blanche- to be part of his legal team ahead of his arraignment in New York City, Fox News reported. Todd Blanche has been a former partner at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. He is set to serve as a defense attorney in the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg against Donald Trump over hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Donald Trump Arraignment: Former US President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower.(Reuters)

Todd Blanche will be "additional firepower" to the Trump legal team, the report claimed adding that he previously represented Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman who was charged as part of Robert Mueller’s investigation in 2019.

Donald Trump’s arraignment comes after he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury following years-long investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Ahead of the arraignment, Donald Trump travelled from Palm Beach in Florida to New York.

The charges for Donald Trump are related to hush money payments made leading up to the 2016 presidential election which include the $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Donald Trump's lawyers have asked the judge overseeing the case to ban photo and video coverage of his arraignment, Associated Press reported as the former President aims to use the indictment for his re-election bid. Following his court appearance, Donald Trump plans to return to Mar-a-Lago for a press conference for which at least 500 people have been invited, the report added.

