Home / World News / Saudi Arabia executes man during Ramadan; ‘rare’ decries rights group

Saudi Arabia executes man during Ramadan; ‘rare’ decries rights group

ByMallika Soni
Apr 04, 2023 06:50 AM IST

Saudi Arabia Execution: Saudi Arabia has one of the world’s highest rates of executions. With the latest case, the number of executions in 2023 rose to 17.

Saudi Arabia executed a man during the holy month of Ramadan, Guardian reported citing a rights group which said that the execution was rare. The execution took place on 28 March – five days into Ramadan- the report claimed. The man, a Saudi national who had been convicted of murder, was put to death in the Medina region. The man had stabbed the victim and set him on fire, the report added.

Saudi Arabia Execution: The man, a Saudi national who had been convicted of murder, was put to death in the Medina region. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia Execution: The man, a Saudi national who had been convicted of murder, was put to death in the Medina region. (AFP)

“Saudi Arabia executed a citizen during Ramadan,” European Saudi Organisation for Human Rights (ESOHR) said in a statement, citing Saudi interior ministry capital punishment data. “No sentence has been implemented during the holy month” since 2009 in Saudi Arabia, , the group said.

Read more: Donald Trump in New York for surrender as more Republicans back him: Updates

Saudi Arabia has one of the world’s highest rates of executions and with the latest case, the number of executions in 2023 rose to 17, the group said. In 2022, Saudi Arabia executed 147 people in- over double the 2021 figure of 69, news agency AFP earlier reported.

Since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman assumed power as the country's de facto ruler in 2015, more than 1,000 death sentences have been carried out, according to a report published by Reprieve and ESOHR.

Although in March 2022, the Crown Prince had said in an interview with The Atlantic magazine that Saudi Arabia “got rid of” the death penalty. It only applied to cases of murder or when someone “threatens the lives of many people”, he had said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
saudi arabia
saudi arabia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out