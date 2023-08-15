Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Vladimir Putin offers 'sincere condolences' over fatal Dagestan blast

Vladimir Putin offers 'sincere condolences' over fatal Dagestan blast

AFP |
Aug 15, 2023 01:22 PM IST

The fatal fire started at a fuel station in the southern region of Dagestan and left more than two dozen dead.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday voiced concern over a fatal fire at a fuel station in the southern region of Dagestan that left more than two dozen dead.

Rescuers pushing out a fire at a gas station in the city of Makhachkala,(AFP)

"President Putin expresses his most sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the tragedy in Dagestan and wishes a speedy recovery to the victims," the Russian leader said, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
vladimir putin russia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP