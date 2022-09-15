Vladimir Putin's car 'attacked in assassination attempt': Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 15, 2022 01:03 PM IST

Vladimir Putin Assassination Attempt: The left front wheel of Vladimir Putin's limousine was hit, Euro Weekly reported, saying that the President's car was quickly driven to safety as smoke emerged out of it.

Vladimir Putin Assassination Attempt: Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting.(AP File)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni

Russian President Vladimir Putin survived as assassination attempt, Euro Weekly News reported adding that the information was released on the General GVR Telegram channel on Wednesday. However, when the attempt took place was not clarified by the report.

The left front wheel of Vladimir Putin's limousine was hit, Euro Weekly reported, saying that the President's car was quickly driven to safety as smoke emerged out of it.

A number of arrests have been made in connection with the assassination attempt, the report said.

Media reports also said that the accident happened when Vladimir Putin was travelling back to his official residence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly disclosed in 2017 that he had survived at least five assassination attempts.

Vladimir Putin is set to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on Thursday where the two leaders will attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a regional security group.

