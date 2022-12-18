Crowned ‘Bellend of 2022’ Vladimir Putin's penis-head statue in UK village egged

A village in England erected a statue of Russian president Vladimir Putin with a penis on its head. The incident took place in England’s Bell End village where the statue was installed and marked with a “Bellend of the year” inscription. ‘Bellend’ is English slang for an annoying or stupid person.

The statue was installed to condemn Russia's ten-month-long invasion of Ukraine. As the statue stood next to a street sign, cartons of eggs were kept next to it so passersby could hurl them at the structure, Independent reported.

The organisers told PA news agency that they needed to award somebody with the Bellend of the Year award and thought there was one person who has “universally been a bellend this year – and that’s Vladimir Putin” adding that the decision was well-received as people willingly threw eggs at the statue and did it “quite happily”.

The organisers told The Sun that they plan to sell miniatures of the statue to raise money for a charity supporting Ukrainian refugees as they wanted to do their bit to help out after seeing the devastation that has happened in Ukraine since Russia's invasion.

“It’s been very well received. One person said, ‘I thought it was my boss for a second’," the organisers said, adding, “I’ve seen over the course of the year the devastation that has happened in Ukraine and that so many lives that have been displaced as a result of the war."

