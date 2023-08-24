News / World News / Wagner chief news LIVE updates: Yevgeny Prigozhin presumed dead in plane crash
Live

Wagner chief news LIVE updates: Yevgeny Prigozhin presumed dead in plane crash

Aug 24, 2023 06:31 AM IST
The plane crash immediately raised suspicions since the fate of Wagner chief has been the subject of intense speculation ever since he mounted the mutiny.

Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief armed rebellion against Russia's military leadership in June, was killed in a plane crash on Wednesday. Mercenaries of the Wagner Group were fighting in Ukraine but Prigozhin increasingly denounced Russia’s defense establishment for denying weapons and ammunition to his forces. In June, the Wagner boss abruptly called for an armed uprising to oust Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and led his forces to seize the military headquarters in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a televised address, vowed to punish those behind the rebellion, calling it “betrayal” and “treason.” Prigozhin, however, called off the action within 24 hours in a deal struck by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

  • Aug 24, 2023 06:31 AM IST

    On Prigozhin's death, Elon Musk says took ‘longer than I expected’ 

  • Aug 24, 2023 06:26 AM IST

    Mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, Putin's chef: The many sides of Prigozhin

    Yevgeny Prigozhin's fate has been entwined with the Kremlin for decades — as a trusted government contractor, and the head of the Wagner mercenary army that fought in Ukraine and has been blamed for doing Russia's dirty work in Syria and Africa. Read more…

  • Aug 24, 2023 06:11 AM IST

    Embraer jet that crashed, reportedly carrying Prigozhin, had good safety record

    The Embraer executive jet that crashed in Russia, apparently with Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin onboard, has only recorded one accident in over 20 years of service, and that was due to mistakes by the crew rather than mechanical failure, according to website International Aviation HQ.

McCarthy indicates House investigation imminent regarding fatal Maui wildfires

world news
Published on Aug 24, 2023 06:35 AM IST

House may investigate federal government's role in deadly Maui wildfires; McCarthy criticizes Biden's response.

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 17, 2023. House conservatives in a group known as the Freedom Caucus have unveiled a list of demands that they want included in a stopgap spending measure to keep the federal government running after the end of September. It's a smorgasbord of non-starters for the Democratic-controlled Senate and the White House, signaling the challenges McCarthy will face next month to get a bill passed in the House without alienating a sizeable share of his conference. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP)
ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

Mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, Putin's chef: The many sides of Prigozhin

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary army, was killed in a plane crash after drawing the fury of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In this image taken from video released by Razgruzka_Vagnera telegram channel on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company speaks to a camera at an unknown location.(via AP)
world news
Published on Aug 24, 2023 06:26 AM IST
AP |

world news
Updated on Aug 24, 2023 06:31 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Chandrayaan 3: ‘History was made’ - UK's Lord Rami congratulates India

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 on Wednesday successfully performed a soft landing on the Moon.

A view of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander during its soft landing from the live telecast of the lander on the Moon's surface at Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO)'s headquarters, in Bengaluru, India on Wednesday. (Isro)
world news
Published on Aug 24, 2023 06:09 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

Who takes advantage of Donald Trump's absence in the Republican debate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a distant second to Trump in many polls, is betting that a strong showing will cement his status as the strongest alternative.

Donald Trump(REUTERS)
world news
Published on Aug 24, 2023 02:39 AM IST
AP |

US President ‘not surprised’ by report of Prigozhin's death in plane crash. Why?

The Russian civil aviation department confirmed that Prigozhin was aboard the private jet that crashed leaving no survivors.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters(REUTERS)
world news
Updated on Aug 24, 2023 04:56 AM IST
BySnehashish Roy

Enslaved women, took away their earnings: Shocking charges against Andrew Tate

Later this month, the Tate brothers are set to challenge the charges and prosecution evidence in a pre-trial hearing.

Andrew Tate(AP)
world news
Published on Aug 24, 2023 01:18 AM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

8 bodies found at site where Russian private jet crashed; search ops underway

Media reports suggest Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as passenger onboard the crashed plane.

A view shows smoke rising above a plane on fire following an alleged air accident at a location given as Tver region, Russia, in this still image from video published August 23, 2023.(via REUTERS)
world news
Updated on Aug 24, 2023 12:57 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

'Won't be a surprise if…': Ex US official on Wagner chief plane crash

A former special adviser to the US army said that it would "not be a surprise" if Vladimir Putin was behind the crash.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen. (AFP)
world news
Published on Aug 24, 2023 12:22 AM IST
ByMallika Soni

Flashback: How Yevgeny Prigozhin led a shocking attempt to topple Putin

In June, Yevgeny Prigozhin led a mutiny in which Wagner fighters took control of the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.

Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin amid the group's pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia in June. (Reuters)
world news
Updated on Aug 24, 2023 12:11 AM IST
ByMallika Soni

A peek into the ‘extravagant life’ of Prince William's son, Prince Louis

Royal expert Ingrid Seward has highlighted that the 5-year-old enjoys perks and privileges and lives a luxurious life.

William, the Prince of Wales, sits with his children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George(AP)
world news
Published on Aug 24, 2023 12:04 AM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

What we know about the crashed plane that had Prigozhin listed as a passenger

Yevgeny Prigozhin: The Embraer plane crashed in the Tver region near the village of Kuzhenkino.

A view shows smoke rising above a plane on fire following an alleged air accident at a location given as Tver region, Russia.(Reuters)
world news
Published on Aug 23, 2023 11:56 PM IST
ByMallika Soni

Former president Trump ready to rock orange jumpsuit for ‘election integrity’

Former President Trump plans to be proudly arrested in Georgia, asserting commitment to election integrity.

(FILES) US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 30, 2020. Donald Trump said he will turn himself in on August 24, 2023 in Georgia to face racketeering and other charges stemming from his bid to overturn the 2020 election. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)(AFP)
world news
Published on Aug 23, 2023 11:55 PM IST
ByPrapti Upadhayay

‘Contract was put out on Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia’, ex spy claims

Yevgeny Prigozhin: “Certainly it looks as though it may well be a revenge attack by somebody in the elite,” the former spy said.

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin is shown.(AP)
world news
Published on Aug 23, 2023 11:39 PM IST
ByMallika Soni

Who is ‘Vladimir Putin’s chef' Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin

Yevgeny Prigozhin: Here's everything you need to know about the head of Russia's Wagner Group

Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin(REUTERS)
world news
Updated on Aug 23, 2023 11:18 PM IST
ByMallika Soni
