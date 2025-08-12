'Want me to kill you?': Shocking video shows Canadians threatening Indian couple; 1 booked

A disturbing video showing a group of young Canadian men racially abusing and threatening an Indian couple at a parking lot in Peterborough area of Canada's Ontario has triggered widespread condemnation. The incident took place at the Lansdowne Place Mall parking lot on July 29, police said. The video, said to have originally posted by the victim on Facebook, shows three men inside a pickup truck harassing the couple. (X/@ImpoliteCanuck)

The disturbing footage, now viral on social media, showed the Indian couple being targeted with racial slurs, and even threats of violence.

Video of harassment goes viral

The video, said to have originally posted by the victim on Facebook, shows three men inside a pickup truck harassing the couple. When the Indian man attempts to film their license plate, one of the men shouts, “Do you want me to get out of the car and f*****g kill you?”

The group also insults the man with slurs such as “big nose” and “f*****g immigrant.”

Viewer warning: Disturbing content

At one point, one of the individuals exits the vehicle gestures toward the couple in an obscene manner, including simulating sexual acts against their car. The victims have also alleged that the group rammed their vehicle, causing damage.

The video has sparked outrage online, with scores expressing concern over what they see as rising hostility toward Indian immigrants in Canada. “First-world manners on full display," one user posted on X (formerly Twitter) while sharing the clip. The user named the suspects and called them “all shining examples.”

What Peterborough Police said

The Peterborough Police Service said in a press release it has made an arrest in connection with the incident. “On Friday, August 8, 2025, officers began an investigation into the incident, which happened on July 29, 2025. The investigation included viewing videos, some of which were circulating on social media, and that included hate-based language,” the press release read.

The release said an 18-year-old male from the City of Kawartha Lakes has been charged with "Utter threats - Cause Death or Bodily Harm".

The accused has been released on an undertaking and will appear in court September 16, 2025.

While there is no specific charge for hate crime in Canada that applies to this incident, there is a hate crime element to this case and that will be addressed as the case moves through the court process.

"Anybody who has seen the video in this case will understand that that type of behaviour is not acceptable in our community, nor any community. I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information in connection with this incident. Clearly this is not the standard of acceptable behaviour in our city. We encourage residents to continue to report hate bias incidents/crimes that take place in our community. Reporting these incidents to police is crucial to ensuring we have the information needed to investigate and pursue charges when appropriate. We are committed to keeping our community safe for everyone who lives, works, or visits here." Peterborough Police Service chief Stuart Betts was quoted in the statement.