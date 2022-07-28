War: 5 dead, 25 hurt in Russian missile strike on central Ukrainian city

At least five persons were killed and 25 wounded in the central Ukrainian city of Kropyvnytskyi on Thursday as Russian forces launched a missile strike on a flight school.

Andriy Raikovych, governor of the Kirovohrad region, said two missiles had struck hangars at the National Aviation University Flight Academy around 12.20pm (0920 GMT).

"There are victims, dead and wounded. Twenty-five have already been taken to medical institutions - they were wounded. Five were killed, one of them from the military," Raikovych said at a news briefing. "There are material losses - two civilian aircraft and one AN-26 aircraft," he added.

The Interfax-Ukraine news agency quoted Raikovich as saying there were 12 servicemen among the wounded.

Russia, which invaded its east European neighbour on February 24, did not immediately comment on the report.

Russian forces also launched a missile attack on the Kyiv area for the first time in weeks and pounded the northern Chernihiv region, in what Ukraine said was revenge for standing up to the Kremlin.

The Vyshgorod district on the outskirts of Kyiv was targeted early in the morning, and an “infrastructure object” was hit, said regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba on Telegram.

There was no immediate word on any casualties. Vyshgorod is 20km north of central Kyiv.

(According to inputs from agencies)

