War: ‘Technical malfunction’ likely caused jet crash in residential area, says Russia

Russia’s investigative committee on Tuesday said a “technical malfunction” is probably the reason behind the warplane crash in a residential area at the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov in Ukraine - that killed at least 13 people, including three children, on Monday. The investigators questioned the pilots of Sukhoi Su-34 - who managed to parachute out of the plane before it crashed, reported news agency AFP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The committee further said that it had “launched a criminal inquiry into possible violations of flight rules” and also “seized fuel samples at the departure aerodrome and flight recorders at the crash site”.

Also read: Kamikaze drone explained: Ukraine's worry as Russia steps up attacks

Earlier, the Russian defence ministry said the jet - Su-34 bomber - came down after one of its engines caught fire during take-off. It said the jet collided with the residential block which was home to around 600 people.

According to local authorities, fire engulfed several floors of an apartment building, affecting at least 15 apartments. Several images of the plane crash showed the burnt-out fuselage of the plane that had snapped in two.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday expressed “deep condolences” to the families of the deceased in the plane crash.

Also read: Ukraine official calls on Russia to be excluded from G20 after Kyiv attack

Yeysk town - where the crash took place - is on the Taganrog Gulf on the Sea of Azov - opposite the Ukrainian city of Mariupol - which the Russian forces captured during the war.

Russia has intensified its attacks and airstrikes on Ukraine over the past few weeks.

(With inputs from agencies)