Home / World News / Warning from IS: Shia Muslims will be targeted everywhere
Warning from IS: Shia Muslims will be targeted everywhere

The statement has especially threatened Shia Muslims living in Afghanistan. From Baghdad to Khorasan, Shia Muslims will be target everywhere, said IS.
The Taliban have said that not recognising the new government in Afghanistan is benefiting IS-K.
Published on Oct 18, 2021 12:14 AM IST
Agencies | , Kabul

The Islamic State (IS) group said in a statement that Shia Muslims will be targeted by its network wherever possible, a media report has claimed. Al-Naba, the IS group’s weekly, has published a warning and it further read that Shia Muslims will be targeted in their homes and strongholds, reported Khaama Press.

The warning came after a powerful explosion rattled a Shia mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province on Friday, killing over 60 worshippers while wounding more than 80. The attack was claimed by Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K). On October 8, a terror attack on a Shia mosque in Kunduz had killed more than 100 people.

The Taliban have said that not recognising the new government in Afghanistan is benefiting IS-K. While talking to Anadolu Agency, Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said the official recognition of his government and international aid were important for the country’s recovery.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s former prime minister Ahmad Shah Ahmadzai passed away at the age of 78, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

Ahmadzai served as prime minister of Afghanistan from 1995-1996 before the Taliban took control of the country. Earlier this month, he returned to Afghanistan from India.

islamic state
