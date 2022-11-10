Watch: Donald Trump calls US House speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘an animal’

Former US president Donald Trump called house speaker Nancy Pelosi "an animal" at an Ohio rally earlier this week. Donald Trump, who is planning a comeback to the White House and may announce his presidential bid next week, said that he thought Nancy Pelosi was an animal because she had impeached him twice "for nothing."

"An MS-13 gang member was sentenced for helping lure a teenage boy to a playground, beating him in the head with a baseball bat and brutally stabbing him 32 times. This was an animal," Donald Trump said.

"Nancy Pelosi said please don't call them animals, they're human beings. I said no, they're animals. Of course, I think she's an animal too if you wanna know the truth," he said as the Ohio crowd cheered him.

"Nancy Pelosi said please don't call them animals. They're human beings. I said no, they're animals. Of course I think she's an animal too."



-- Trump pic.twitter.com/W5PFjOvhxe — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) November 8, 2022

Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi have had a strained relationship since a very long time. Nancy Pelosi had once said after the Capitol riots that she wanted to punch Donald Trump.

"If he comes, I'm going to punch him out. I've been waiting for this. For trespassing on the Capitol grounds, I'm going to punch him out. And I'm going to go to jail, and I'm going to be happy," Nancy Pelosi had then told CNN.

Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi was attacked last month after an armed man broke into the couple's California home.

