Watch: Nurses clutch onto newborns as earthquake shakes hospital in Turkey

Updated on Feb 12, 2023 08:15 PM IST

A video from a hospital in Turkey's Gaziantep area is now being widely shared on social media where nurses were seen running towards a number of incubators placed inside the neo-natal unit as the quake shook the buildings.

BySnehashish Roy

The strongest earthquake in decade has shaken both Turkey and Syria with death toll crossing 33,000 mark. Reports of survivors being extracted from inside the rubble, even after six days of the havoc, are coming from the quake-hit area. Likewise, several stories of altruism and bravery are also being reported from there. A video from a hospital in Turkey's Gaziantep area is now being widely shared on social media where nurses were seen running towards a number of incubators placed inside the neo-natal unit while buildings were biting the dust in the area.

Gaziantep is among the worst affected places in the country. The video clip is a CCTV recording from inside the hospital unit and it was first shared by a Turkish journalist Andrew Hopkins.

"Video from the night of the #Turkiye #earthquake showing how 2 brave nurses - instead of fleeing - ran into the neonatal care unit at #Gaziantep Hospital to stop the baby incubators falling over," he said.

Both the nurses were seen holding onto the incubators as everything was moving apart due to vigorous movement of the hospital building. According to current data, around 33,179 people found dead so far with fear of this number to rise as search and rescue teams are locating more bodies in the debris.

    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

turkey syria‬ earthquake + 1 more
turkey syria‬ earthquake
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
