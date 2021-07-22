Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Politicians jump to their feet as rat enters Parliament in Spain

Regional speaker Marta Bosquet was speaking while she spotted the rodent inside the room. She shrieked on the microphone and then covered her mouth in shock.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Panic spread during the session as a rat entered Andalusian Parliament in Spain on Wednesday.

A rat entered the Andalusia Parliament in Spain's Seville as the members of were about to cast their vote on an important issue. The video of how the parliamentarians reacted to the rat, shared by Reuters, has gone viral. Regional speaker Marta Bosquet was speaking while she spotted the rodent inside the room. She shrieked on the microphone and then covered her mouth in shock. Several other members left their seats and started looking for the rodent, in momentary mayhem in Parliament.

Here is the video

The members on Wednesday were about to vote on whether to anoint Susana Diaz, the former regional president, as a senator for the region, reported Express. The rodent attack disrupted the proceeding briefly following which the members again assembled and Susana Diaz was anointed as a socialist senator for the region.

Andalusia’s Parliament, located in Seville, contested its first elections in 1982. It consists of 109 members elected by the D’Hondt system and is currently controlled by a coalition between the People’s Party of Andalusia and Ciudadanos, Express reported.

The rat was huge, several reports have pointed out. While the session resumed after shrieks and gasps, the rat was captured by a company contracted by the Andalusian Parliament.

