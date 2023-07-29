Watch: President Biden forgets to sign executive order, jokes about it later

US President Joe Biden on Friday forgot to sign an executive order during a meeting in Maine and said “all that talk and no action” as he realised the ‘formal’ error. Many including his critics shared the video promptly as they once again got a chance to point out the 80-year-old's gaffe.

President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States.(AP)

The clip showed Biden shaking hands and interacting with the crowd after his speech at the Auburn Manufacturing Inc. His aides could also be been approaching him and telling him something. He then goes back to the stage and picks up the microphone. “I am coming back to shake hands but I forgot to sing the order,” he says as the crowd throws a burst of laughter. “All that talk and no action,” he quips as he sits to sign the order and adds that the implementation of the order simply means “more jobs”.

According to Newsweek, the order encourages companies to manufacture inventions in the United States. It was Biden's first trip to Maine as president. He won the state in the 2020 presidential election.

During his speech moments before, he also referred to how some GOP lawmakers have supported starting an impeachment inquiry against him over claims he's not been truthful about his involvement with his son Hunter Biden's business dealings.

"Republicans may have to find something else to criticise me for now that inflation is coming down," Biden said. "Maybe they'll decide to impeach me because it's coming down. I don't know. I love that one. Anyway, that's another story."

In addition to Republicans like Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado advocating for his impeachment, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday told Fox News that a GOP probe into the president is "rising to the level of an impeachment inquiry."

The White House has repeatedly denied that Biden had any involvement with his son's business dealings.