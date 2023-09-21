Watch: President Biden's embarrassing moment with Brazilian president Lula da Silva

Known for his quirk and awkward moments before the camera, US president Joe Biden, lived up to his fame as he shared a viral awkward moment with the Brazilian president Lula da Silva, whom he met in New York recently. The Brazilian president appeared visibly frustrated as Joe saluted the media, and exited the stage without a formal handshake.(REUTERS)

However, in the video, he even appeared confused about whether to salute the audience or bid them goodbye with a thumbs up.

The event was filled with “Biden” moments

While the meeting in itself was a success, it was filled with classic awkward moments with the 80-year-old President.

While moving towards the stage to begin the meeting, Joe almost toppled over a flagpole bearing the Brazilian flag.

Later, during the meeting, a problem with his earpiece being used for translation had to be resolved.

In his 26-minute speech addressing the public and American-Brazilian relations, Joe fumbled on an emphatic line.

He said, “Nowhere is that more critical than accelerating the climate crisis.”

Later, he corrected himself by saying: “Than the accelerating climate crisis.”

Partnership for Workers' Rights

The presidents of the two largest democracies in the Western Hemisphere met in New York on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, to discuss workers' rights.

The duo announced a new partnership to support labor the force of both countries.

“When the middle does well, everybody does well. Working-class folks have a chance to move up. And the wealthy still do fine, as long as they pay their taxes,” said Joe to Lula.

“This gesture we are doing here is an awakening of hope for millions and millions of Brazilians and Americans who need to have the opportunity to live life, to triumph, to work and build their family decently,” added Lula.

The two also discussed the emphatic topic of environmental preservation in their meeting.

The Brazilian president has been seeking international initiatives for Brazil's Amazon Fund but the donations have not been impactful.

While the US did announce an aid of $50 million to the fund in February, the transfer is yet to be made.

Quoting the initiative and the progress Brazil has made in protecting the Amazonian deforestation, Lula said, “It is very important that the United States sees what is happening in Brazil at this historic moment of ecological transition, of changing the energy matrix, the potential our country has for investment."