Watch: The moment 6.9-magnitude powerful earthquake hit Taiwan

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's southeastern coast on Sunday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The powerful earthquake has prompted Japan to issue a tsunami warning. Its initial strength was given as 7.2-magnitude but USGS downgraded it to a 6.9-magnitude quake.

In a video shared by CNN senior international correspondent Will Ripley on Twitter, the impact of the earthquake can be seen as the jolts are felt in a house in Taipei.

The quake hit at 2:44 pm about 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of the city of Taitung at a depth of 10 kilometres, the USGS said as per a Reuters report.

At least one building collapsed in the town of Yuli according to Taiwan's semi-official Central News Agency. Shaking was also felt in the capital Taipei, AFP reported.

A 6.6 magnitude quake hit the same region on Saturday and there have been multiple tremors since.

