Watch: 'Lost' Russian soldiers ask for directions, Ukrainians surround tank
As Moscow's war on Ukraine enters day five, Ukrainian civilians on the outskirts of Koryukivka were seen blocking the movement of Russian tanks. This was captured in a 24-second video shared by news agency AFP early Monday.
According to reports, Russian soldiers stopped to ask for directions and were surrounded by locals to prevent them from moving towards the capital city of Kyiv, AFP reported.
Amid the worsening situation, Kyiv has emerged as a hotbed of clashes between the militaries of Russia and Ukraine. Since the beginning of the attack, Russian forces have struck Ukraine's capital multiple times.
A private US-based company said on Monday that satellite images taken on Sunday showed a large deployment of Russian ground forces including tanks moving in the direction of Kyiv approximately 64 kilometres away.
The images released by Maxar Technologies Inc showed Russian deployment of military vehicles. The deployment extended over five kilometres, the company told Reuters.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hit out at Moscow on Sunday, saying it was bombarding residential areas. In a video message, Zelensky said Russia was firing rockets and missiles at entire city districts of Ukraine which never had any military infrastructure.
"Vasylkiv, Kyiv, Chernigiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and many other towns in Ukraine are living in conditions that were last experienced on our lands during World War II," he said.
So far, more than 350 civilians in Ukraine have died and nearly 1,700 have been wounded. Despite a heads up from both Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in Belarus, Moscow continued its invasion as fresh explosions were heard in Kyiv, and Kharkiv on Monday morning.
